US-Pakistan hold dialogue on counterterrorism in Islamabad

Washington, DC [US], August 13 : The United States and Pakistan held the latest round of the US-Pakistan Counterterrorism Dialogue in Islamabad on Tuesday (local time), reaffirming their shared commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

The dialogue was co-chaired by Special Secretary for the United Nations, Nabeel Munir, and US Department of State Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism Gregory D. LoGerfo, according to the Joint Statement on US-Pakistan Counterterrorism Dialogue, released by the Governments of the United States and Pakistan.

Both delegations underscored the critical importance of developing effective approaches to terrorist threats, including those posed by the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), ISIS-Khorasan, and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the Joint statement added.

The United States applauded Pakistan's continued successes in containing terrorist entities that pose a threat to the peace and security of the region and the world. Further, the United States expressed condolences for the loss of civilians and members of law enforcement agencies in terrorist incidents in Pakistan, including the barbaric Jaffar Express terrorist attack and the bombing of a school bus in Khuzdar.

Further, the Joint statement read, both delegations emphasised the importance of building stronger institutional frameworks and developing capabilities to respond to security challenges and to counter the use of emerging technologies for terrorist purposes.

Both sides reaffirmed their intention to work closely in multilateral fora, including the United Nations, to promote effective and enduring approaches to counterterrorism, it added.

Reaffirming the long-standing partnership between Pakistan and the United States, both sides emphasised that sustained and structured engagement remains vital to countering terrorism and promoting peace and stability, the Joint statement stated.

Meanwhile, Tammy Bruce said that the United States' relationship with both Pakistan and India "remains unchanged," adding that the "diplomats are committed to both nations."

Her remarks came after Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir's comments in Florida, where he reportedly said Pakistan could use nuclear weapons to take down India and "half the world" in the event of an existential threat.

Highlighting the US-Pakistan counter-terrorism dialogue, which was established in Islamabad on Tuesday, she affirmed, "The United States and Pakistan reaffirmed their shared commitment to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations during the latest rounds of talks in Islamabad. The US and Pakistan discussed ways to enhance cooperation to counter terrorist threats."

"For the region and for the world, the US working with both those nations is good news and will promote a future that's beneficial," she added.

