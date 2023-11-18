US: Person shot at in lobby of New Hampshire hospital dies

New Hampshire [US], November 18 : A person, who was shot at in the lobby of a New Hampshire psychiatric hospital on Friday, has died, authorities said, according to CNN.

State police director Colonel Mark Hall said the suspect in the incident died after being shot by a state police trooper assigned to the facility, according to the New Hampshire State Police.

All patients at the hospital are safe, Hall said.

Following the shooting, authorities investigated a suspicious vehicle in the hospital's parking lot. Law enforcement officials used a tactical robot to inspect a U-Haul, videos from CNN affiliates show.

Footage showed a robot positioned next to the driver's door of the U-Haul and the tailgate of the vehicle partially open. A law enforcement official in safety gear is seen inspecting the cargo area of the vehicle.

Authorities are working to identify the suspect.

Hall did not provide any additional information on Friday afternoon but said updates would be shared "shortly."

The hospital, in the central city of Concord, is a psychiatric facility that helps treat those with "acute mental illness," according to its website.

The head of New Hampshire's Department of Health and Human Services on Friday evening said she was "shocked and saddened" by the shooting.

"Our hearts go out to the family of the victim as well as our colleagues who have been impacted," Commissioner Lori Weaver said at a news conference, according to CNN.

Weaver said the hospital will be temporarily closed to visitors but support would be provided to patients and staff "as we work through this tragedy together."

"This is a difficult and unimaginable day for our employees and for our community," the commissioner added.

Another law enforcement official told CNN that officials are doing a sweep of the hospital.

Governor Chris Sununu, in a statement on X, said the state "immediately mobilized, and first responders and law enforcement are on the scene."

"This afternoon, there was an incident at New Hampshire Hospital, which has been contained. While the scene remains active as the campus is cleared, the suspect is deceased," Sununu said, adding, "We will provide as many details as possible as this situation unfolds."

