US, Philippines sign agreement on sharing military information

Manila [Philippines], November 18 : US and Philippines on Monday signed and agreement on sharing classified military information and technology as the two countries seek to deepen cooperation in a bid to counter Chinese influence in the region.

The Philippines-United States General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) .agreement aims to enhance the sharing of military information between the two nations, promoting greater cooperation and interoperability in defense and security matters.

Philippines Department of National Defence shared a post on X and wrote, "Signing of the PH-US General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA)."

Notably, the agreement was signed by US Defence Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III and his Philippine counterpart Gilberto Teodoro Quezon City, Manila.

Security agreements between the Philippines and the United States have strengthened, with both countries aiming to counter China's aggressiveness in the South China Sea. The two countries have also resumed joint naval exercises, and the Philippines has granted US forces greater access to its military bases.

Following the signing of the agreement, Austin said that along with his Philippines counterpart, they are "committed to deepening alliance, strengthening regional security, and upholding shared values in Indo-Pacific."

Sharing a post on X, Austin wrote, "Great to be in Manila at a transformative time for the US-Philippines alliance. I met with my good friend, the Secretary of National Defense Teodoro. Together, we're committed to deepening our alliance, strengthening regional security, and upholding our shared values in the Indo-Pacific."

https://x.com/SecDef/status/1858378663504556213

Philippines-United States GSOMIA would lay the foundation for enhanced, expanded, and timely sharing of information and defence technology.

The United States established diplomatic relations with the Philippines in 1946.

US-Philippine relations are based on strong historical and cultural linkages and shared democratic values. The 1951 US-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty provides a strong foundation for robust security partnership. Vibrant people-to-people ties and strong economic cooperation provide meaningful ways to engage on a range of bilateral, regional, and global issues, according to the US Department of State.

The US-Philippine Bilateral Strategic Dialogue (BSD) is the annual forum for forward planning across the spectrum of our relationship. The most recent BSD took place in January 2023 when senior Philippine and US Department of State and Department of Defence officials convened in Manila.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defence Austin hosted their Philippine counterparts for a "2+2" ministerial in April 2023, and President Biden hosted President Marcos for a four-day official working visit in early May 2023.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor