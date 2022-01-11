US pledges over USD 308 million in humanitarian assistance for people of Afghanistan

The United States has announced USD 308 million in humanitarian assistance for the people of Afghanistan.

"The United States is announcing a new contribution of more than USD 308 million in humanitarian assistance for the people of Afghanistan. This brings the total U.S. humanitarian aid in Afghanistan and for Afghan refugees in the region to nearly USD 782 million since October 2021, and we remain the single largest donor of humanitarian aid in Afghanistan," National Security Council (NSC) spokesperson Emily Horne said in a statement on Tuesday.

The humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan has deteriorated ever since the Taliban took control of Kabul in mid-August.

The statement also said that in addition, the United States is providing the people of Afghanistan one million additional COVID-19 vaccine doses through COVAX, bringing our total to 4.3 million doses.

"The new humanitarian assistance by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will directly flow through independent humanitarian organizations and help provide lifesaving protection and shelter, essential health care, winterization assistance, emergency food aid, water, sanitation, and hygiene services in response to the growing humanitarian needs exacerbated by COVID-19 and healthcare shortages, drought, malnutrition, and the winter season," read the statement.

The United States is committed to supporting the Afghan people and we continue to consider all options available to us. We stand with the people of Afghanistan, the statement added.

( With inputs from ANI )

