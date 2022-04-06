US police arrest third suspect related to Sacramento mass shooting

LOs Angeles, April 6 Sacramento police have announced a third arrest in connection with Sunday's mass shooting in the capital city of California, in which six people were killed and 12 were injured.

Daviyonne Dawson, 31, was arrested late Monday on charges of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and a handgun was recovered, said the Sacramento Police Department in a news release, Xinhua news agency reported.

Police detectives identified Dawson in the course of investigation, saying that the suspect was seen carrying a gun immediately after the shooting.

"At this time, Dawson is not charged with crimes directly related to the shootings. Based on the type of firearm recovered, detectives do not believe that this gun was used in the shooting," the department said, adding that detectives are continuing to investigate the incident and identify additional suspects.

Earlier this week, local police already arrested two suspects, a 26-year-old Dandrae Martin and his 27-year-old brother, Smiley Martin.

The shooting that stunned Sacramento is reportedly the deadliest mass shooting in the city's history and is one of the worst mass shootings in the US, this year.

There have been 122 mass shootings so far this year in the US, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which defines mass shooting as an incident that has a minimum of four victims shot, either injured or killed, not including any shooter.

Latest data from the nonprofit research group showed that more than 11,100 people have died due to gun violence in the country in 2022.

