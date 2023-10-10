US: Police fatally shoots driver who crashed into Chinese Consulate in San Francisco

San Francisco [California], October 10 : The San Francisco police on Monday fatally shot a driver who crashed into the visa office at the Chinese consulate in the city, The New York Times reported citing police department.

The officers responded to the crash near Geary Boulevard and Laguna Street at around 3 pm, where they "found that the vehicle had come to rest in the lobby of the Chinese Consulate," according to a statement from the San Francisco Police Department.

The police said the shooting took place after the officers made contact with the suspect. Officers and paramedics who arrived at the scene rendered aid before transporting the suspect to a nearby hospital, where the person died, according to the police.

At the time of the incident, about 20 people were in the waiting area of the visa office, said Sergii Molchanov, a graduate student at Stanford Medicine who was there to apply for a visa. He said the driver was a man who appeared to be in his 30s.

Molchanov, 32, said: "This guy comes out of the car shouting and saying, 'Where is the CCP.'" He said the driver used an expletive before "CCP," which is a commonly used abbreviation for the Chinese Communist Party.

Molchanov said the driver tried to go back to his car, at which point security personnel restrained him and people started running out of the building.

"Why on earth would someone drive a car into the consulate? He seemed very angry," Molchanov said.

Images circulating on social media showed part of the consulate building covered with a white tarp and cordoned off with yellow crime scene tape. Another video posted to social media appeared to show people running from the building, where the car, a blue Honda, remained, as per The New York Times.

The investigation into the episode is continuing, and the authorities have not released the name of the suspect. The Chinese Consulate General in San Francisco said in a statement that the driver had crashed into an area where consular documents are handled, "posing a serious threat to the life and safety of staff and people on site."

"Our embassy severely condemns this violent attack and reserves the right to pursue responsibilities related to the incident," the consulate said.

This comes as San Francisco looks forward to hosting the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, where diplomats are hoping that China's top leader, Xi Jinping, will meet with President Biden. Senator Chuck Schumer of New York, the majority leader, is in China this week leading a bipartisan congressional delegation that is meeting with top leaders.

Xi met with Schumer on Monday and said he hoped for a "peaceful coexistence" with the United States. The Biden administration has been trying in recent months to stabilize its relationship with Beijing amid rising geopolitical tensions over the status of Taiwan, which China considers a part of its territory, and trade between the two countries.

