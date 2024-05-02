US Police kills armed teenager outside school, say officials

New York [US], May 2 : Police in the Wisconsin district of the United States shot and killed a student whom officials say came to a local school with a gun. The entire district was put on a lockdown late on Wednesday (local time) morning.

Police shot and killed the armed student outside a Wisconsin Middle School after "an active shooter" situation was reported in Mount Horeb on Wednesday (local time), The New York Times reported citing the authorities.

During the threat, no additional students or police officers were hurt, said Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul during a press conference.

"This could have been a far worse tragedy," Kaul said.

The victim's name was withheld by authorities, but identified as a male juvenile attending a school in the Mount Horeb Area School District, reported the New York Times.

The kind of weapon the student was carrying remains unknown as of yet.

According to Kaul, bullets were fired at the armed student by Mount Horeb Police Department officers. It was unknown if the youngster shot the officers in retaliation, the New York Times reported.

The investigation is underway.

Further details are awaited.

