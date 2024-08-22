US polls: Bill Clinton endorses Kamala Harris at Democratic convention, calls her "president of joy"

Chicago [US], August 22 : In his Democratic National Convention (DNC) speech on Wednesday (local time), former US President Bill Clinton expressed his support for the Democratic nominee for the upcoming US Presidential election, Kamala Harris, and urged Americans to vote for the "president of joy" for the White House.

Clinton said that Harris' Presidential candidacy represents the country, as he narrated the crowd her life story during his convention speech.

"From a man who once had the honour to be called in this convention, a man from Hope, we need Kamala Harris - the president of joy - to lead us...So, I'll be doing my part. You do yours," he said during his convention speech on Wednesday night.

Clinton, who was the 42nd President of the United States further said that he now wants America to be "more inclusive, more future-focused."

"Just think what a burden it's been on us to get up day after day after day after day, buried in meaningless hot rhetoric when there are so many opportunities out there, so many problems that need to be solved I want that. And that's the America Kamala Harris will lead," Clinton said during his speech.

The former president also cited a few instances, stating that Harris spearheaded the charge for reproductive rights while serving as president and that she had "fought for kids her whole life" as a prosecutor.

Clinton also cited Harris's proposal to address the issue of affordable housing and lower the cost of owning.

Last week, Harris released her housing plan, which included incentives to develop affordable rental housing as well as tax breaks for builders who build starter houses for first-time buyers and first-time homeowners up to a USD 25,000 down payment, reported CNN.

"She's gained an invaluable amount of experience as vice president advancing our values and interests around the world," he said.

Clinton further went all guns blazing at Donald Trump, who is eyeing the White House from the Republican Party and said that all he does is just talk about himself all the time.

Praising Harris, he said, "Kamala Harris is the only candidate in this race who has the vision, the experience, the temperament, the will, and yes, the sheer joy, to get something done. I mean, look, what does her opponent do with his voice? He mostly talks about himself. So, the next time you hear him, don't count the lies, count the 'I's."

As he further went on to criticize the former president's "vendettas, his vengeance, his complaints, his conspiracies," Clinton added, "He is like the tenors opening up before he goes on stage, like I did, by saying, 'me, me, me, me, me.' When Kamala Harris is president, every day will begin with you, you, you, you."

The highly critical speech of Clinton on Trump, as he vowed his staunch support to Kamala Harris did not just end there.

He also made a joke at the age of Republican presidential contender Donald Trump, saying "Two days ago, I turned 78, the oldest man in my family for four generations. And the only personal vanity I want to assert is I'm still younger than Donald Trump."

Addressing the Democratic National Convention, Clinton said that Americans have a "clear choice" between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris in November, according to CNN.

He said, "In 2024, we gotta pretty clear choice, it seems to me," Clinton said. "Kamala Harris, for the people, and the other guy, who has proved even more than the first go-around that he's about me, myself and I."

"Kamala Harris will work to solve our problems, seize our opportunities, ease our fears, and make sure every single American, however they vote, has a chance to chase their dreams," he added.

The Democratic National Convention (DNC) kicked off in Chicago on Monday, one month after Republicans held their convention in Milwaukee. The theme of the convention is "For the People, For Our Future."

Harris is the first Asian American woman and woman of colour to head a significant party ticket. Earlier last month, a virtual vote officially recognised the vice president as the Democratic party nominee. After Biden withdrew from the contest and backed her, the party came together in support of her.

Whereas, on the other hand, in November Trump prevails, he would be the oldest president to take office, having been in office at the age of 78 years and 219 days, breaking the mark held by former President Joe Biden, who was 78 years and 61 days.

