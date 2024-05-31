US Polls: X plans to hold live town hall event with Donald Trump

Washington, DC [US], May 31 : Elon Musk's X is planning to host a live town hall event with the former President of the United States, Donald Trump, Wall Street Journal reported.

X also plans to host a similar town hall event with independent presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr, Wall Street Journal reported citing a person familiar with the plans who said a date for the event has not been finalized.

In an appearance on the American news channel NewsNation on Wednesday night, Kennedy confirmed his plans to participate in a town hall, adding that Musk offered the use of the platform, as per the New York Times.

The plans are part of a broader push by Musk to make X a centre of political discussion.

X is joining with the television network NewsNation to air the events live on both platforms, the person said.

With the town hall format, X users will be able to submit questions for the candidates, and so far X is only planning such events for presidential candidates, the person said.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has been considering appointing Tesla CEO Elon Musk for the role of an advisor to him in the White House, as the 2024 Presidential elections draw close, the New York Post reported on Thursday, citing The Wall Street Journal.

Although Trump has not finalised the specifics, the two have been in discussions over how Musk may provide "formal input" on matters like the border, the economy, and stopping voting fraud.

The third-richest man in the world, Musk, and Trump have just begun to warm up to one another. Citing the WSJ report, the New York Post reported that the two speak on the phone "several times a month."

Musk and billionaire investor Nelson Peltz have also discussed with Trump the campaign Musk started in November to persuade corporate executives not to back President Biden, the report stated.

