US port workers end strike with tentative deal reached

New York, Oct 4 The International Longshoremen's Association (ILA), a major US union of maritime workers, announced that it has reached a tentative agreement with operators on wages and resumed all work immediately.

The ILA, which represents around 45,000 dockworkers across the US East and Gulf Coasts, and the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX), a group standing for ocean carriers and port operators, agreed to extend their master agreement until January 15, 2025, to facilitate negotiations on all other outstanding issues, said a joint release by the ILA and the USMX, Xinhua news agency reported.

Port workers from 36 ports on the US East and Gulf Coasts hit picket lines starting from Tuesday after the previous master agreement expired on September 30.

As the first large-scale strike by the ILA since 1977, it drew global attention and concern over impacts on the supply chain, economy, inflation, and the US election.

Panic buying was reported in big-box stores and supermarkets in multiple states on Thursday and over 40 container ships already backed up outside US ports due to the strike.

US President Joe Biden said he would not invoke the Taft-Hartley Act to end the strike, expressing support for the workers, and directed high-ranking officials to advance the talks.

The ILA demanded a $5 per hour increase in wages for each of the six years of a new master contract, according to ILA President Harold Daggett.

"Plus, we want absolute airtight language that there will be no automation or semi-automation, and we are demanding all Container Royalty monies go to the ILA," Daggett said.

The ILA's demand for higher wages translated into 77 per cent growth in the next six years while the USMX has agreed to a nearly 50 per cent increase in wages, according to reports.

The breakthrough came after the USMX offered a 62-per cent increase in wages over the next six years, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal citing people familiar with the matter.

The details of the agreement on wage increase have not been disclosed so far.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor