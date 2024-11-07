US President Biden congratulates President-elect Trump on his victory

Washington DC [US], November 7 : President Joe Biden has extended congratulations to President-elect Donald Trump and expressed his commitment to ensuring a smooth transition and emphasized the importance of working to bring the country together.

He also invited President-elect Trump to meet with him in the White House. The staff will coordinate a specific date in the near future, as per the White House statement.

Biden also spoke with US Vice President Kamala Harris by phone and congratulated the Vice President on her historic campaign, a statement by the White House added.

Biden will address the nation on Thursday (local time) to discuss the election results and the transition, as per the statement.

Ro Khanna, a Democrat leader from California expressed his pride on Harris.

In a post on X, Khanna said, "Today, I want to say I am proud of Kamala Harris. As a young kid growing up in Bucks County, I would never have imagined an African & Indian American woman would become the nominee & get 48% in PA. Progress is hard. But one day Americans will recognize her blazing a trail."

Earlier in the day, Harris congratulated President-elect Donald Trump on his win on Wednesday (local time), Politico reported.

Harris's aide told Politico that she talked about the importance of a peaceful transfer of power and being a President for all Americans.

Trump won the US presidential election for a second term, handing a shock defeat to Harris, in one of the most remarkable comebacks in American electoral history after he was evicted from power four years back.

Trump is the first president after Grover Cleveland 132 years ago to be evicted from the White House and return to it again four years later.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked with US President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday and congratulated him on his "spectacular victory" in the US elections.

In a post on X, PM Modi said he is looking forward to working closely together once again with Trump to strengthen India-US relations across domains including energy and defence.

