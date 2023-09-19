US President Biden reaffirms support for "brave people of Ukraine" at 78th UNGA session

New York [US], September 19 : Reaffirming Washington's support for Ukraine at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, US President Joe Biden said that the US, with its allies and partners around the world, will continue to stand with the "brave people of Ukraine" in defending their sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Biden's remarks came at the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly which is taking place in New York.

Biden said, “Russia believes that the world will grow weary and allow it to brutalize Ukraine without consequence. But I ask you this: If we abandon the core principles of the UN Charter to appease an aggressor, can any member state feel confident that they are protected?

In a stern message to Russia, Biden called upon the world leaders at the UN General Assembly, "If we allow Ukraine to be carved up, is the independence of any nation secure? The answer is no. We must stand up to this naked aggression today to deter other would-be aggressors tomorrow."

“That is why the United States together with our Allies and partners around the world will continue to stand with the brave people of Ukraine as they defend their sovereignty and territorial integrity – and their freedom,” Biden added.

The first day of the high-level general debate is taking place at the 78th United Nations General Assembly.

“The United States seeks a more secure, more prosperous, more equitable world for all people, because we know our future is bound up with yours. And no nation can meet the challenges of today alone," the US President said.

Moreover, US President Joe Biden also highlighted the issue of climate change and ongoing wildfires ravaging North America and Southern Europe.

He said, “Record breaking heatwaves in the United States and China. Wildfires ravaging North America and Southern Europe. A fifth year of drought in the Horn of Africa. Tragic flooding in Libya that has killed thousands of people. Taken together these snapshots tell an urgent story of what awaits us if we fail to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels and begin to climate-proof our world."

More than 140 world leaders are meeting to discuss the pressing world issues at the 78th session of the ongoing United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York City.

Notably, US President Joe Biden is the only representative among the five permanent members of the UN Security Council who is attending the UNGA.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will attend the General Assembly for the first time since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of his nation in February 2022.

One of the most anticipated annual UN events, the General Debate, provides a platform for leaders to discuss topics of worldwide concern in 15-minute statements. While speakers at the General Debate are free to discuss whatever they like, each year's event is framed by a broad theme, according to Al Jazeera.

This year, the theme is “Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity”.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor