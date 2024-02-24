US President Biden to meet Italian PM Meloni on March 1; to reaffirm strong relationship between two countries

Washington, DC [US], February 24 : The White House announced on Saturday that Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will visit the United States on March 1.

While addressing a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, said that US President Joe Biden would welcome the Italian Prime Minister to the White House.

"On March 1, President Biden will welcome Prime Minister Meloni of Italy to the White House to reaffirm the strong relationship between the United States and Italy," she said.

Moreover, the leaders will discuss shared approaches to address global challenges, according to the White House Press Secretary.

"The leaders will discuss shared approaches to address global challenges, including their commitment to continue supporting Ukraine as it confronts Russia's aggressions, preventing regional escalation in the Middle East, delivering humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza, developments in North Africa, and close transatlantic coordination regarding the People's Republic of China," she highlighted.

Additionally, the US President and Italian PM are also expected to discuss Italy's G7 presidencies and coordinate in advance of the NATO summit.

"They will also discuss Italy's G7 presidencies and coordinate in advance of the NATO summit in Washington...," she said.

On the second anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, US President Joe Biden announced over 500 new sanctions against Russia for its ongoing war of conquest of Ukraine and the death of Aleksey Navalny, who was Putin's fiercest opposition leader.

He further emphasised that these sanctions will target individuals connected to Navalny's imprisonment, and several Russian sectors.

"Today, I am announcing more than 500 new sanctions against Russia for its ongoing war of conquest on Ukraine and for the death of Aleksey Navalny, who was a courageous anti-corruption activist and Putin's fiercest opposition leader," he said, according to an official release by the White House.

Biden also imposed new export restrictions on nearly 100 entities for providing backdoor support for Russia's war machine.

"We are also imposing new export restrictions on nearly 100 entities for providing backdoor support for Russia's war machine. We are taking action to further reduce Russia's energy revenues," he said.

