US President Biden, Ukrainian counterpart Zelenskyy meet at White House

Washington, DC [US], September 22 : US President Joe Biden and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday (local time) held a meeting at the White House in Washington, DC.

Zelenskyy and his wife Olena Zelenska arrived in a black SUV at the South Portico at 3:33 pm (local time). Joe Biden and US First Lady Jill Biden greeted them on their arrival. After posing for pictures, they entered the White House.

Responding to a question on how important is his visit, Zelenskyy said, "Very important." Before their arrival, an honour military corridor lined up on both sides of the driveway, with 56 flags representing all US states, territories and DC. For the meeting in the White House, Zelensky was pictured wearing his signature olive-green clothes.

Earlier in the day, Zelenskyy held a meeting with US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy, House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries and US House Representatives. He stated that Ukraine is extremely grateful to the House, both parties and all the Americans for their support.

The Ukrainian President posted on X, "I met with US House Speaker @SpeakerMcCarthy, House Democratic Leader @RepJeffries, and US House Representatives. Ukraine is sincerely grateful to the House, both parties, and the entire American people for all the support. We have accomplished much together to safeguard democracy, freedom, and dignity—values shared by both of our nations."

He added, "The Ukrainian people have suffered immensely as a result of Russian war crimes, but we have liberated more than half of the occupied territory from Russian invaders, and we can clearly see that victory is getting closer. During our meeting, we discussed the battlefield situation and priority defence needs, including air defence. I emphasized that a Ukrainian victory will ensure that neither Russia nor any other dictatorship destabilizes the free world again. To win, we must all stand together and work together."

After his arrival in Washington, DC, Zelenskyy said he had important meetings ahead. He said that Russia launched another missile attack on Ukraine. Notably, the US has been offering support to Ukraine ever since its conflict began with Russia.

Zelenskyy posted, "Olena @ZelenskaUA and I arrived in Washington, D.C. Important meetings ahead. Last night, Russia launched another mass missile attack on Ukraine. I thank all of our rescuers for their immediate response. We must work together to fully deprive Russia of its terrorist potential. At my meetings, air defence will be among top priorities."

On Wednesday, the Ukraine President said the UN finds itself in a 'deadlock' on the issue of aggression.

Attending a special United Nations Security Council session in New York, Zelenskyy said, "We should acknowledge that the UN finds itself in a deadlock on the issue of aggression. Humankind no longer pins its hopes on the UN when it comes to the defense of the sovereign borders of nations. But I would not be here today if Ukraine had no proposals for solutions."

On Russia's seat in the Security Council, he added, "All in the world see what makes the UN incapable. This seat in the Security Council, which Russia occupied illegally, through backstage manipulations following the collapse of the USSR, has been taken by liars whose job is to whitewash Russia’s ongoing aggression and genocide."

At the session, the Ukrainian President also highlighted how Russian aggression is a violation of the UN charter".

"...it is not just Russian aggression against Ukraine. The terrorist state is willing to undermine all the dams of international norms meant to protect the world from wars. And I am grateful to all those who have recognized the Russian aggression as a violation of the UN Charter," he added.

