US President Biden urges Qatar to pressure Hamas into accepting cease-fire proposal of Israel

Washington, DC [US], June 4 : Three days after US President Joe Biden announced Israel's proposal for a ceasefire with Hamas in Gaza, involving the release of hostages, the US President held a conversation with the Emir of Qatar on Tuesday and urged him to use all appropriate measures to secure Hamas' acceptance of the deal.

US President Joe Biden held a conversation with the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to discuss how the ceasefire and hostage deal offers a concrete roadmap for ending the crisis in Gaza.

President Biden further thanked him and his team for their tireless efforts to secure the release of all hostages held in Gaza.

"Today I spoke with Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani of Qatar to discuss how the ceasefire and hostage deal offers a concrete roadmap for ending the crisis in Gaza. I urged Amir Tamim to use all appropriate measures to secure Hamas' acceptance of the deal and thanked him and his team for their tireless efforts to secure the release of all hostages held in Gaza," he said in a post on X.

"The United States, together with Egypt and Qatar, will work to ensure the full implementation of this agreement," the post added.

Earlier on Friday, President Joe Biden announced that Israel has proposed a "comprehensive new proposal" that provides a roadmap to a ceasefire in the ongoing war with Hamas in Gaza and securing the release of all hostages held by the terrorist group, CNN reported.

According to Biden, the proposal, transmitted by Qatar to Hamas, outlines a "roadmap" towards a ceasefire. The initial phase, spanning six weeks, involves a "full and complete ceasefire with the withdrawal of Israeli forces from all populated areas of Gaza" and "release of a number of hostages including women, the elderly, the wounded in exchange for the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners."

This announcement follows Israel's presentation of new ideas regarding hostage and ceasefire negotiations earlier in the week, a diplomatic source familiar with the negotiations told CNN on Tuesday without divulging details regarding these new ideas.

Direct talks between Israel and Hamas regarding the release of hostages were paused three weeks ago due to disagreements over certain terms.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has maintained that the conflict will persist until Hamas is eradicated entirely.

