US President-elect nominates Roman Pipko as US Envoy to Estonia

Washington DC [US], January 4 : US President-Elect Donald Trump on Saturday announced Roman Pipko as the next United States Ambassador to Estonia.

Pipko was born and raised in Estonia, Trump said, adding that he believed that he would promote the US interests there.

🚨 President Trump announces the nomination of Roman Pipko to serve as U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Estonia! pic.twitter.com/M824bALcPN— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) January 4, 2025

"I am pleased to announce the nomination of Roman Pipko to serve as the next United States Ambassador to the Republic of Estonia," Trump said in his social media post on Truth Social.

"Roman was born and raised in Estonia. He has extensive experience in dealing with Foreign Governments, having represented U.S. interests in the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and the Russian American Enterprise Fund. Roman has represented American companies, negotiating projects in Mongolia, Africa, Russia, Western Europe, and his native Estonia, in cooperation with U.S. Government Agencies, and has worked with Foreign Governments on the enforcement of U.S. sanctions. Roman is a graduate of Columbia University and Yale Law School. As a legal immigrant, he has lived the promise of America, and I trust that he will advance American interests in his new role. Congratulations Roman!" he added.

Estonia is a NATO member.

Estonian security is guaranteed by the membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the European Union, as well as close cooperation with allies and other international partners.

Estonia contributes to NATO and the EU, in order to strengthen the solidarity of member states, counter the security threats in different regions, and improve the defence capability of member states, the NATO stated.

NATO's collective defence provides credible deterrence and defence for Estonia, as per NATO.

