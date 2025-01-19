US President-elect Trump, wife Melania attends fireworks at golf club

Washington DC [US], January 19 : US President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump kicked off the inaugural celebrations with a bang, attending a fireworks display at the Trump Sterling Golf Club in Washington DC on Saturday, CBS News reported.

The event marked the beginning of a series of festivities leading up to Trump's second inauguration as President.

According to CBS News, Trump arrived at Dulles Airport in the evening and headed straight to the golf club, where he was greeted by thousands of supporters, tech industry titans, and conservative media stars.

The President-elect waved at the press and pumped his fist in the air, setting the tone for the celebrations.

Earlier, Trump, his wife Melania and their son Barron boarded the plane and departed Palm Beach International Airport, Florida, near Mar-a-Lago, where his team has spent his transition since he won the election. The three of them turned around at the top of the stairs, and Trump waved before heading inside the plane.

Country music stars Carrie Underwood, Billy Ray Cyrus and Jason Aldean, disco band the Village People, rapper Nelly and musician Kid Rock are all scheduled to perform at inauguration-related ceremonies and events. Actor Jon Voight and wrestler Hulk Hogan are also expected to make appearances, and so are a crew of Trump-embracing business executives: Tesla and X CEO Elon Musk, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew, as per CBS News.

While Trump will be present at his club, Vice President-elect JD Vance will attend a reception for Cabinet members and host a dinner in Washington.

On Sunday, the eve of his inauguration, Trump is scheduled to participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery before heading to a rally at Capital One Arena in Washington. The rally will be followed by a private dinner, as per CBS News.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor