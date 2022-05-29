US President embarks for Uvalde to meet families of victims killed in Texas school shooting

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will reach Uvalde in Texas today where 21 people were killed including 19 children and 2 teachers after an 18-year-old opened fire in Robb Elementary School.

US President and First Lady, who boarded Air Force One early on Sunday morning, are scheduled to land in San Antonio at 10:10 am CDT. And from there, President will take Marine One to Uvalde.

Shortly after arriving, they will pay their respects to the children and teachers who died in Tuesday's shooting at Robb Elementary School.

They will attend Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, followed by an afternoon of meeting with families of victims and survivors.

Earlier, Biden had condemned the attack on students saying that gun laws cannot prevent every tragedy but they have a positive impact pointing out that mass shootings tripled after the assault weapon ban expired.

"There's too much violence. Too much fear. Too much grief," Biden said when delivering the commencement address at the University of Delaware on Saturday. "Let's be clear: Evil came to that elementary school classroom in Texas, to that grocery store in New York, to far too many places where innocents have died."

The gunman's motive in Uvalde is still under investigation, officials said Friday. But the Texas Department of Public Safety on Friday said there was a 90-minute gap between when the gunman entered the school and when U.S. Border Patrol agents unlocked the classroom door and killed him, including 45 minutes when 20 officers stood in a hallway outside of the classrooms before opening the door with a master key.

( With inputs from ANI )

