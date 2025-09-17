US President, First Lady participate in Windsor Castle arrival ceremony

London [UK], September 17 : US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump took part in an arrival ceremony at Windsor Castle on Wednesday (local time), during Trump's second state visit to the United Kingdom.

Trump and King Charles reviewed the Guard of Honour at the castle before the US national anthem, the Star-Spangled Banner, was played. The Royals, together with Trump and the First Lady, saluted during the ceremony.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the meeting, Trump said, "We're going to see King Charles tomorrow and he's been a friend of mine for a long time and everybody respects him. I love it. I love Turnberry. I love Aberdeen. I have a lot of things here that they warm my heart, I want to tell you. It's a very special place. It's a great place."

He also praised the US ambassador to the UK, adding, "Our fantastic ambassador we appreciate the job he's doing. He's done really well. The relationships are great and he's been outstanding, so I want to thank him for welcoming us... Tomorrow's going to be a very big day."

Trump's visit to London coincides with critical trade negotiations between the US and many of its key trading partners, including the UK. During his stay, both countries plan to announce several deals on technology and civil nuclear energy, and British leaders hope to finalise an agreement on metal tariffs, Al Jazeera reported.

The US president's day began with heir to the throne Prince William and his wife Catherine welcoming the Trumps to Windsor Castle, the home of the British royals for nearly a millennium.

UK PM Keir Starmer faces political troubles at home, after sacking his UK ambassador to Washington, Peter Mandelson, over the ongoing furore involving the diplomat's connection to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died by suicide in a New York jail cell in 2019.

Trump has also been dragged into its quagmire, riling his MAGA base, while insisting it is a "hoax", Al Jazeera reported.

