US President Joe Biden awards Presidential Medal of Freedom to Hillary Clinton, George Soros and others

Washington, DC [US], January 5 : US President Joe Biden has awarded 19 individuals with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honour. Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, actor Michael J Fox, U2 rock band frontman Bono, legendary retired basketball player Earvin "Magic" Johnson and others received the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House ceremony on Saturday (local time).

Hillary Clinton received a standing ovation from attendees when her name was announced during the ceremony. Open Society Foundation founder George Soros has also been awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom. His son Alex Soros accepted the honour on his behalf.

Those who received the award posthumously are former Attorney General Robert Francis Kennedy, former US Defence Secretary Ashton Baldwin Carter, Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party founder Fannie Lou Hamer and former Michigan Governor George Romney.

Other recipients include Spanish-American culinary innovator Jose Andres, entrepreneur Tim Gill, ethologist Jane Goodall, fashion designer Ralph Lauren, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, The Carlyle Group co-founder David Rubenstein, science educator William Sanford Nye, award-winning writer, director, author and playwright George Stevens Jr, actor, director and producer Anna Wintour.

Argentine football Lionel Messi was also named among the recipients of the award. However, he was unable to attend due to scheduling conflicts, CBS News reported, citing the White House.

Biden made brief remarks before presenting the awards and thanked the recipients of the honour for their efforts to help the US.

He said, "For the final time as president, I have the honour of bestowing the medal of freedom on our nation's highest civilian Honor on a group of extraordinary, truly extraordinary people who gave their sacred effort their sacred effort to shape the culture and the cause of America so let me just say to each of you thank you thank you thank you for all you've done to help this country."

Biden said that this group of people leaves an incredible mark on the US with their insight and influence that he said can be felt around the globe.

He said, "Together you leave an incredible Mark and I mean sincerely this group, you leave an incredible mark on our country with insight and influence that can be felt around the globe in major cities and remote areas alike binding us closer as people and showing us that what's possible as a nation there's nothing beyond our capacity while representing your families, your communities, your ancestors with pride and appreciation at the same time."

In a statement earlier, the White House said, "The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the Nation's highest civilian honour, presented to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavours."

"President Biden believes great leaders keep the faith, give everyone a fair shot, and put decency above all else. These nineteen individuals are great leaders who have made America and the world a better place. They are great leaders because they are good people who have made extraordinary contributions to their country and the world," it added.

