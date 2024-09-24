US President Joe Biden expresses concern over rising conflict in Middle East

New York [US], September 24 : US President Joe Biden expressed deep concern over the escalating conflict in the Middle East, highlighting the dire humanitarian situation faced by people in Gaza, saying that "innocents in Gaza are going through hell." He also emphasized the urgent need to address the surge in violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.

While addressing the 79th UN General Assembly Session, Biden spoke about the October 7 attack and said that thousands of armed Hamas terrorists invaded a sovereign state, resulting in the loss of over 1,200 lives.

He said, "The world must not flinch from the horrors of October 7. Any country would have the right responsibility to ensure that such an attack can never happen again. Thousands of armed Hamas terrorists invaded a sovereign state, slaughtering and massacring more than 1200 people, including 46 Americans in their homes and at the music festival. In the despicable acts of sexual violence, 250 innocents were taken hostage. I've met with the families of those hostages. I've grieved with them. They're going through hell. Innocents in Gaza are also going through hell. Too many families dislocated, crowding into tents facing a dire humanitarian situation. They did not ask for this war that Hamas started. I put forward with Qatar and Egypt to ceasefire and hostage deal. It's been endorsed by the UN Security Council."

He further asserted that a diplomatic solution is the only path to address the conflict escalating in the Middle-East. He said, "Now is the time for the parties that finalise terms, bring the hostages home and secure security for Israel and Gaza to free from Hamas' grip. Since October 7, we've also been determined to prevent a wider war that engulfs the entire region. Hezbollah unprovoked, joined the October 7 attack, launching rockets in Israel almost a year later. Too many on each side of the Israeli-Lebanon border remain displaced. Full-scale war is not in anyone's interest... A diplomatic solution is still possible. In fact, it remains the only path..."

Biden also stressed on the need to address the rise of violence against Palestinians and called for a two-state solution. "As we look ahead, we must also address the rise of violence against innocent Palestinians on the West Bank, set the conditions for a better future including a two-state solution where the world, where Israel and where Palestinians live in security, dignity, and self-determination in a state of their own...," he said.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also expressed grave concern about global conflicts, particularly the war between Russia and Ukraine, and tensions in the Middle East. He warned that "Lebanon is at the brink" amid clashes between Israel and Hezbollah.

"The war in Ukraine is spreading with no signs of letting up... Meanwhile, Gaza is a non-stop nightmare that threatens to take the entire region with it. Look no further than Lebanon. We should all be alarmed by the escalation. Lebanon is at the brink. The people of Lebanon, the people of Israel and the people of the world cannot afford Lebanon to become another Gaza," he said.He added, "The situation in Gaza is a non-stop nightmare that threatens to take the entire region with it. Lebanon is at the brink."

He continued, "Nothing can justify the abhorrent acts of terror committed by Hamas on 7 October, or the taking of hostagesboth of which I have repeatedly condemned. And nothing can justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people."

Notably, the general debate of the 79th session of the General Assembly opens on September 24 and will continue through September 28 and conclude on September 30.

The theme for the general debate of the 79th session of the General Assembly is "Leaving no one behind: acting together for the advancement of peace, sustainable development and human dignity for present and future generations," according to the UN official statement.

Opening amid growing calls for more international cooperation to address challenges such as climate change, poverty and inequality, while also tackling the fallout from ongoing conflicts and global health crises, the session will see world leaders heading to New York to deliver their statements in the iconic Assembly Hall.

