US President Joe Biden extends greetings to people on Christmas

Washington, DC [US], December 25 : US President Joe Biden has extended greetings to the people of the US on the occasion of Christmas.

In a post shared on X, Biden stated, "From our family to yours: Merry Christmas, America."

Biden also shared a video of the White House, which showed a giant Christmas tree besides several small ones, adorned with lights, bells, stars, and ribbons. While sharing the video on X, Biden wrote, "'Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the White House."

On the occasion of Christmas Eve, Joe Biden and US First Lady Jill Biden spoke with some excited young Americans who wanted to know about the whereabouts of Santa Claus.

Taking to X, Biden stated, "This Christmas Eve, Jill and I got to speak with some excited young Americans who happened to be very curious about the whereabouts of one Santa Claus. Thankfully, @NoradSanta confirmed that St. Nick is on his way!"

In a post on X, he also extended greetings to people on Christmas Eve. "This Christmas Eve, my wish for you and your family is that you take a few moments of quiet reflection and find that stillness that's at the center of the Christmas story. May you find peace in this silent night. And warmth from those surrounding you," Biden posted on X.

Christmas is an annual festival celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, observed by billions of people worldwide on December 25 as a religious and cultural event. During the weeks leading up to Christmas, many homes have Christmas trees and other decorations.

Some workplaces host Christmas parties before December 25. Exchanging gifts, singing Christmas carols, and attending parties are all festive activities. Christmas cards are also presented or mailed out before the festival.

