US President Joe Biden falls off bikes escapes unhurt

US President Joe Biden took a tumble as he was riding his bicycle near his beach home in the state of Delaware Saturday morning, but was unhurt. In a video which has gone viral, Biden can be seen stopping the bicycle at a junction amid much cheering and then falling down while the bike is stationary.

It appears that his shoes got entangled in the spokes of the cycle and he lost his balance. As the oldest US president, Biden's health is the subject of constant attention, particularly as speculation rises on whether he will seek a second term in 2024.In November 2020, shortly after his election but before taking office, Biden broke a foot while playing with his pet German shepherds.

