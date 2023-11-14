US President Joe Biden, First Lady light 'diya' on occasion of Diwali

Washington, DC [US], November 14 : Celebrating the festival of lights, Diwali, US President Joe Biden, along with his wife Jill Biden, lit a diya and said that it symbolises the message of seeking the light of wisdom, love, and unity over the darkness of hate and division.

On social media platform X, the United States President posted a video in which he can be seen lighting a lamp alongside Jill Biden.

In the video, he wrote, "Today, Jill and I lit the Diya to symbolise Diwali's message of seeking the light of wisdom, love, and unity over the darkness of hate and division."

"May we embrace the enduring spirit of this holiday and of our nation and reflect on the strength of our shared light," he added.

Meanwhile, the iconic Empire State Building was lit up in orange hues as New York City celebrated Diwali on Sunday.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Deputy Commissioner of International Affairs Dilip Chauhan celebrated the 'festival of lights' with people of the Hindu community at the Bhakti Centre, the oldest Hindu temple in Manhattan.

In June, Eric Adams announced the popular Hindu festival Diwali as a school holiday in New York City.

The Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) of the tri-state area of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, the leading umbrella community organisation in the US, partnered with the Empire State Building to illuminate the iconic Manhattan building for the festival.

At the Hindu Community Diwali celebration, over 1500 people gathered to celebrate at the Bhakti Centre temple in Manhattan.

The community of the US Embassy in India also celebrated Diwali with US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti on Sunday with festive lights, sweets, and rangoli.

The US Embassy in India shared on social media X, a video showing the US embassy community celebrating the festival in Indian attire, making rangolis and decorating the embassy.

US Envoy to India, Eric Garcetti expressed his joy and said, "Thank you to the entire US Embassy community here in New Delhi. You make life full of light every single day. We can't wait to celebrate and bring the light in through singing and dancing."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor