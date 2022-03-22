US President Joe Biden says, India's response to Ukraine-Russia war is 'somewhat shaky'

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday said India’s response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine has been ‘somewhat shaky.' The leader quoted "The Quad is, with the possible exception of India being somewhat shaky on some of this, but Japan has been extremely strong and so has Australia in terms of dealing with Putin's aggression."

India has not involving so much in Russia Ukraine war as the country has close ties with Russia and does not want to break it, even in the sanctions process India marked its absence in order to support Russia.

Meanwhile, it's been one month since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The UN’s recent data shows that 6.5 million Ukrainians have been internally displaced since the war began. Early on Tuesday Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged direct talks with Vladimir Putin, saying: “Without this meeting it is impossible to fully understand what they are ready for in order to stop the war.” However, Biden spoke after the Pentagon said it had seen “clear evidence” Russian forces were committing war crimes and that it was helping collect evidence. Biden also warned the US business community of intelligence pointing to a growing Russian cyber threat and urged companies to “immediately” prepare defences. Replying to this Russia has threatened to cut ties with the US after Joe Biden called Vladimir Putin a war criminal, claiming his comments “put Russian-American relations on the verge of a breach”.