US President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19, says White House

Washington, DC [US], July 18 : US President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 and is showing mild symptoms, the White House said.

"He (Biden) will be returning to Delaware where he will self-isolate and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time," the White House said in its official release on Wednesday (local time).

Biden, 81, tested Covid positive on Wednesday, a day after he attended the NAACP National Convention in Las Vegas, where he strongly criticised Donald Trump's policies and also condemned the increase in gun violence in the nation.

The US President is vaccinated and has also had COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, the most recent being in September 2023, the WH said.

After testing positive, Biden, in a post on X, said, "I tested positive for COVID-19 this afternoon, but I am feeling good and thank everyone for the well wishes."

"I will be isolating as I recover, and during this time I will continue to work to get the job done for the American people," he added.

The President's doctor revealed that Biden had upper respiratory symptoms, including rhinorrhea (runny nose) and non-productive cough, with general malaise.

"He (Biden) felt okay for his first event of the day, but given that he was not feeling better, point-of-care testing for COVID-19 was conducted, and the results were positive for the COVID-19 virus. Given this, the President will be self-isolating in accordance with CDC guidance for symptomatic individuals. PCR confirmation testing will be pending," a note from his doctor provided by White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre read.

He will be self-isolating at his home in Rehoboth, it said.

"His symptoms remain mild, his respiratory rate is normal at 16, his temperature is normal at 97.8 and his pulse oximetry is normal at 97 per cent," the White House added.

Earlier, it was in July 2022 that Biden tested positive for Covid for the first time. Also, in the following days, he had a rebound infection, which resulted in isolation for a second time for the US President.

According to a memo from his physician, Biden has also had COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, the most recent being in September 2023. He received Paxlovid treatment for his initial episode of the illness, which included moderate symptoms like a runny nose, exhaustion, a high temperature, and a cough, according to CNN.

The US' Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that COVID-19 rates have increased recently in the country. According to the most recent data, there was a 23.5 per cent rise in emergency visits for COVID-19 during the week ending July 6 when compared to the previous week.

