US President relieved no one was injured in U-Haul crash: White House

Washington [US], May 24 : The White House has said US President Joe Biden is relieved that no one was injured in the U-Haul crash and he is grateful to the agents and law enforcement officers who responded so quickly.

"The President was briefed this morning by the Secret Service and the Park Police. He is relieved that no one was injured last night and grateful to the agents and law enforcement officer who responded so quickly," said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre on the U-Haul crash.

Around 10 pm, on Monday, a U-Haul truck crashed into security barriers on the north side of US' Lafayette Square at 16th Street.

The US Secret Service Spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said the driver of a box truck was detained after crashing into security barriers on Lafayette Square near the White House.

As per Guglielmi, the box truck's driver who smashed into the barrier near the north side of Lafayette Square on Monday was identified as 19-year-old Sai Varshith Kandula, of Chesterfield, a St. Louis suburb.

According to the police, the driver intentionally crashed a U-Haul truck into a security barrier at the park across from the White House. No one was injured in the crash, the US Secret Service Spokesperson said.

"Vehicle collision at Lafayette Square: Roadways and pedestrian walkways are closed as teams investigate," Guglielmi wrote on Twitter.

