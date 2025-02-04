US President Trump agrees to pause tariffs on Mexico for a month

Washington DC [US], February 4 : US President Donald Trump has agreed to "pause" the tariffs on Mexican goods for a month.

The US President made the announcement on Monday (local time) following a meeting with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

As part of the agreement, Mexico will deploy 10,000 soldiers to the US-Mexico border to curb fentanyl trafficking and illegal migration while officials from both countries engage in negotiations.

Trump said that the two agreed to halt the anticipated tariffs for a month where the delegates from both nations would hold talks.

"I just spoke with President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico. It was a very friendly conversation wherein she agreed to immediately supply 10,000 Mexican Soldiers on the Border separating Mexico and the United States. These soldiers will be specifically designated to stop the flow of fentanyl, and illegal migrants into our Country," Trump wrote in a post on X.

"We further agreed to immediately pause the anticipated tariffs for a one month period during which we will have negotiations headed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent, and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, and high-level Representatives of Mexico. I look forward to participating in those negotiations, with President Sheinbaum, as we attempt to achieve a "deal" between our two Countries," the US President added.

President Sheinbaum also confirmed the discussion, saying that she had a "good" conversation with Trump and emphasizing respect for both nations' sovereignty.

"We had a good conversation with President Trump with great respect for our relationship and sovereignty; we reached a series of agreements," she wrote in a post on X.

"Mexico will immediately reinforce the northern border with 10,000 members of the National Guard to prevent drug trafficking from Mexico to the United States, particularly fentanyl. The United States is committed to working to prevent the trafficking of high-powered weapons to Mexico. Our teams will begin working today on two fronts: security and trade. They are pausing tariffs for one month from now," she added.

The agreement is important for Mexico, as 80 per cent of its exports go to the US. The proposed 25 per cent tariffscovering not only cars but also goods such as avocados, fruit, and even beerwould have had a major impact on the country's economy, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Trump had announced his intention to impose a 25 per cent additional tariff on imports from Mexico, a White House statement said on Saturday.

He alleged that this was in a bid to hold Mexico and China accountable for their promises of halting illegal immigration and stopping poisonous fentanyl and other drugs from flowing into the US.

