US President Trump celebrates 100 days in office with rally in Michigan

Michigan [US], April 30 : US President Donald Trump addressed a rally in Macomb County, Michigan, marking his 100 days in office. "We're making America great again, and it's happening fast," Trump declared, highlighting his administration's achievements.

Speaking at the rally, he claimed that his administration has achieved the most successful start of any presidency in history, citing policies on tax, tariffs, and job creation.

Trump boasted about job creation, saying, "A lot of auto jobs coming. The companies are coming...They all want to come back to Michigan and build cars again. You know why? Because of our tax and tariff policy, they're coming from all over the world.

Trump expressed gratitude to his supporters, particularly auto workers. "I want to thank the auto workers for your support. That was great," he said.

"I'm thrilled to be back in this beautiful state with thousands of proud, hardworking American patriots, and we're here tonight in the heartland of our nation to celebrate the most successful first 100 days of any administration in the history of our country," he added.

He also mentioned that companies are opening plants and investing in the US at unprecedented levels.

"We've just gotten started. You haven't even seen anything yet. It's all just kicking. And week by week, we're ending illegal immigration...taking back our jobs and protecting our great American auto workers and all of our workers. Frankly, we're protecting all of our workers," he said.

Trump criticised previous administrations, saying, "We're restoring the rule of law, which was sort of out the window with this crazy guy (Biden) we had."

"How the hell did that guy ever become president? Could somebody explain how the hell that happened?" Trump asked the crowd, pointing to former President Joe Biden.

"We're ending the inflation. You nightmare, the worst that we've had probably in the history of our country, getting woke, lunacy and transgender insanity the hell out of our government," Trump stated

"We're stopping the indoctrination of our children, slashing billions and billions of dollars of waste, fraud and abuse, and above all, we're saving the American dream. We're making America great again, and it's happening fast," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor