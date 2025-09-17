US President Trump, First Lady Melania arrive at Winfield House in London

London [UK], September 17 : US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrived at the Winfield House in London on Tuesday (local time).

Trump is on an official visit to the UK.

Earlier, while speaking to reporters ahead of his visit to the UK, Trump stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy should "make a deal" to end the ongoing conflict.

Trump reiterated his frustration with European nations for continuing to buy Russian energy despite their vocal support for Ukraine.

"Well, he has to get going and make a deal. Zelenskyy will have to make a deal, and Europe has to stop buying oil from Russia. They talk, but they have to stop buying oil from Russia," Trump said.

When pressed on whether he is exerting pressure on Europe and NATO countries to cease these imports, Trump confirmed his stance without hesitation.

"I do. But here is the problem; you know the problem. They are purchasing Russian oil. I don't want them purchasing Russian oil, and they have to stop immediately. It's not fair to us. They are purchasing Russian oil," he added.

Trump described the Russia-Ukraine conflict as a "war that should have never happened," blaming it on deep-seated animosity between the leaders of both the nations involved in the conflict.

"The country is in trouble. But I will get it stopped. I've stopped seven wars in eight months. I thought it would be easiest, but it is not. There is tremendous hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin. But we're going to get it," he asserted.

Earlier on Monday, Trump had called on NATO and European nations to take stronger action against Russia, particularly criticising Europe for continuing to buy oil from Moscow.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said, "They're not doing the job. NATO has to get together. Europe has to get together. Europe is my friend, but Europe is buying oil from Russia. I don't want them to buy oil. And the sanctions that they're putting on are not tough enough. And I'm willing to do sanctions, but they're going to have to toughen up their sanctions commensurate with what I'm doing."

