US: President Trump grants pardons, commutations to individuals convicted in Jan 6 Capitol Riot case

Washington DC [US], January 21 : Just a few hours after being sworn in as the 47th President of the US, Donald Trump on Monday (local time) granted pardons and commutations to the convicts charged in relation to the events that occurred at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, according to a statement from the White House.

According to the statement, 14 individuals were granted commutation of sentences related to events of January 6, 2021 and granted "a full, complete and unconditional pardon" to all other individuals convicted of the offences on that day.

"Commute the sentences of the following individuals convicted of offences related to events that occurred at or near the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021, to time served as of January 20, 2025: Stewart Rhodes, Kelly Meggs, Kenneth Harrelson, Thomas Caldwell, Jessica Watkins, Roberto Minuta, Edward Vallejo, David Moerschel, Joseph Hackett, Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl, Dominic Pezzola, Jeremy Bertino," the statement read.

"Grant a full, complete and unconditional pardon to all other individuals convicted of offences related to events that occurred at or near the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021," it added.

According to CNN, the US President said that approximately 1500 individuals were granted pardons in the case.

"Approximately 1,500 for a pardon - full pardon." Trump said at the Oval Office, as quoted by CNN.

Notably, the 14 individuals who were granted commutations were charged or convicted with seditious conspiracy and were far-right extremists, CNN reported. They were also part of an organisation called the "Oath Keepers and Proud Boys."

Meanwhile, the White House statement further stated that the attorney general will administer and effectuate the immediate issuance of certificates of pardon for the individuals who were granted the full pardon and were immediately released from prison.

According to CNN, the events at the US Capitol in 2021 had injured over 140 police officers during the seven-hour siege, which also resulted in the deaths of four Trump supporters involved in the mob, along with five police officers.

More than 730 individuals have been convicted of misdemeanour offences related to January 6, CNN reported, citing the latest estimates from the Justice Department.

Additionally, around 300 cases are still pending in court, with many individuals facing serious felony charges, including assaulting law enforcement officers.

Following the attack, the Justice Department and FBI launched a nationwide effort to locate and arrest the rioters, leading to the largest criminal investigation in US history. Prosecutors have charged over 1,580 individuals and obtained approximately 1,270 convictions, CNN reported.

