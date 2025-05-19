US President Trump "saddened" by Joe Biden's prostate cancer diagnosis

Washington DC [US], May 19 : US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) expressed his sadness over former US President Joe Biden's recent prostate cancer diagnosis, extending his best wishes for a speedy recovery.

"Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden's recent medical diagnosis. We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

The statement comes after Biden's office revealed that the 82-year-old former president has been diagnosed with an "aggressive form of prostate cancer", which has spread to the bone. He is currently reviewing treatment options with his family.

According to a statement from Biden's office, the diagnosis followed the discovery of a prostate nodule after he reported worsening urinary symptoms, with tests confirming a high-grade cancer with a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5), indicating metastasis to the bone.

"Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterised by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone. While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management," the statement read.

Trump, who returned to the White House after defeating Democratic nominee Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, has often been critical of Biden, frequently referring to him as "Sleepy Joe" during their political rivalry. Despite their contentious history, Trump's message reflects a rare moment of bipartisan support amid Biden's health challenges.

Earlier, Former US Vice President Kamala Harris also expressed her support and prayers for former US President Joe Biden after his office announced his diagnosis with prostate cancer.

In a post on X, Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, expressed their sadness upon learning of Biden's health condition.

"Doug and I are saddened to learn of President Biden's prostate cancer diagnosis. We are keeping him, Dr. Biden, and their entire family in our hearts and prayers during this time," Harris stated.

She further highlighted Biden's resilience, adding, "Joe is a fighter and I know he will face this challenge with the same strength, resilience, and optimism that have always defined his life and leadership. We are hopeful for a full and speedy recovery," she added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor