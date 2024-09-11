US presidential debate: Donald Trump calls Kamala Harris "Marxist"

Philadelphia [US], September 11 : Former US President Donald Trump launched a scathing attack on US Vice President Kamala Harris, dubbing her a "marxist" made a refernce to her father and added that the Democratic candidate has no policy.

Trump's comments came during the face off during the presidential debate conducted by ABC News on Tuesday (local time). He made the statement in response to a question on whether he believes American people can afford more tariffs.

Donald Trump said, "First of all, they bought their chips from Taiwan. We hardly make chips anymore because of philosophies like they have and policies like they have. I don't say her because she has no policy. Everything that she believed three years ago and four years ago is out the window. She's going to my philosophy now."

"In fact, I was going to send her a MAGA hat. She's gone to my philosophy. But if she ever got elected, she'd change it and it will be the end of our country. She's a Marxist. Everybody knows she's a Marxist. Her father is a marxist professor in economics and he taught her well," he added.

Slamming Kamala Harris over border security, Trump said that millions of people enter US monthly. He said that bad immigration is the "worst thing" that can happen to US economy and accused Harris of destroying the US.

Republican presidential nominee said, "When you look at what she's done to our country and when you look at these millions and millions of people that are pouring into our country monthly, where its, I believe, 21 million people, not the 15 that people say. And I think its a lot higher than the 21 thats bigger than New York state pouring in. And just look at what they're doing to our country. They're criminals."

"Many of these people coming in are criminals. And that's bad for our economy, too. You know, you mentioned before, we'll talk about immigration later. Well, bad immigration is the worst thing that can happen to our economy. They have, and she has destroyed our country with policy that's insane almost policy that you'd say they have to hate our country," he added.

In response to the same question, Harris said that former US President invited trade wars and sold American chips to China to help them improve and modernise the military.

Harris said that the US' policy with regards to China should be to win the competition for the 21st century, which she stressed means focussing on relationships with allies of the US, focusing on investing in American-based technology.

Kamala Harris said, "The Trump administration resulted in a trade deficit, one of the highest we have ever seen in the history of America. He invited trade wars. You want to talk about his deal with China, what he ended up doing under Donald Trump's presidency. He ended up selling American chips to China to help them improve and modernize their military."

"Basically, sold us out when a policy about China should be in making sure the United States of America wins the competition for the 21st century, which means focusing on the details of what that requires, focusing on relationships with our allies, focusing on investing in American-based technology so that we win the race on AI, on quantum computing, focusing on what we need to do support America's workforce so that we don't end up having on the short end of the stick in terms of workers rights," she added.

Slamming former US President, Harris said that Trump thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping despite knowing that Xi was responsible for lacking and not giving transparency regarding the origins of COVID.

"But, what Donald Trump did, let's talk about this with COVID. He actually thanked President Xi for what he did with COVID. Look at his tweet, Thank you Mr Xi! When we know Xi was responsible for lacking and not giving us transparency about the origins of COVID," Harris said.

During the debate, Kamala Harris addressed claims made by Donald Trump about her racial identity. She called it a tragedy that someone who wants to be president has over the course of his career tried to use race to divide the Americans.

She said, "Honestly, I think it's a tragedy that we have someone who wants to be president who has consistently, over the course of his career, attempted to use race to divide the American people." Harris stated, "I think the American people want better than that. Want better than this."

During the presidential campaign, Donald Trump has raised questions regarding Vice President Kamala Harris' racial identity.

Earlier in August, Trump shared a picture on his social media site that features Harris dressed in a sari along with her family members. He mentioned that Kamala Harris' love and warmth for Indian heritage is appreciated.

While sharing the picture on Truth Social, Trump stated, "Thank you Kamala for the nice picture you sent from many years ago! Your warmth, friendship, and love of your Indian Heritage are very much appreciated."

Kamala Harris's ethnic identity has become a key issue in the US presidential election campaign. It came under further scrutiny after Trump launched a strong personal attack on Harris by claiming that she, after being of "Indian heritage" for years, "turned black" a few years ago, CNN reported.

He further claimed that Harris "all of a sudden, made a turn" in her identity and wants to be known as a woman of colour. Trump made the comments at a gathering of journalists of colour in Chicago when an interviewer asked him why voters of colour should consider backing a candidate with his history of racist attacks on political rivals. He responded by questioning Harris' heritage.

Kamala Harris' mother was Indian and her father is Jamaican. Her parents had immigrated to the United States. She is the first woman of colour and the first Asian American vice president. If Harris wins the upcoming polls, she will become the first woman president of the US.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor