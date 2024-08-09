US Presidential Election 2024: Trump says he has agreed to debate Harris three times in September

Washington DC [US], August 9 : Former US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he is open to debating Vice President Kamala Harris three times in September, ahead of the presidential election.

Speaking at his Mar-a-Lago resort, Trump confirmed he has accepted debate invitations from NBC News, Fox News, and ABC News.

"I think it's very important to have debates," Trump said while addressing a press conference, adding that he accepted invitations from NBC News, Fox News and ABC News.

Harris has accused Trump of "running scared" and trying to avoid the debate.

Trump had initially agreed to debate President Joe Biden and accepted ABC's invitation in May.

However, after Biden withdrew from the race last month and Harris became the presumptive Democratic nominee, Trump implied he might not debate Harris on ABC.

When President Joe Biden was still running, his campaign and Trump's agreed to two debates: one with CNN on June 27 and another with ABC News on September 10.

But after Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed Harris, Trump began to waver on his commitment to participating.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he is not confident about a peaceful transfer of power if Republican Donald Trump loses the upcoming presidential election.

In a recent interview with US-based media house CBS News, the first after announcing his withdrawal from the Presidential race, Biden expressed doubts about a peaceful transfer of power and said, "If Trump loses, I'm not confident at all."

Biden said that he is not confident about a peaceful transfer of power if Trump loses, as a rhetoric on the former President's comment that the only way he would lose is if "the election is stolen from him."

"If Trump loses, I'm not confident at all. He means what he says. We don't take him seriously. He means it, all the stuff about, 'If we lose, there'll be a bloodbath, it'll have to be a stolen election,'" Biden said when asked if he was confident about the transfer of power in January 2025.

