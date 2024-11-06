US Presidential Election 2024: World Leaders Congratulate Donald Trump After Historic Victory Over Kamala Harris (See Tweets)
November 6, 2024
Moments after Donald Trump claimed victory in the US elections, during a speech in Florida, congratulatory messages poured in for the Republican, expressing hopes of a new beginning for the United States of America. Let us have a look at world leaders said.
Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Together,… pic.twitter.com/u5hKPeJ3SY— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 6, 2024
Dear Donald and Melania Trump,— Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) November 6, 2024
Congratulations on history’s greatest comeback!
Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America.
This is a huge victory!
In true friendship,… pic.twitter.com/B54NSo2BMA
I warmly congratulate Donald J. Trump.— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) November 6, 2024
The EU and the US are more than just allies.
We are bound by a true partnership between our people, uniting 800 million citizens.
So let's work together on a strong transatlantic agenda that keeps delivering for them.
Congratulations to President-Elect @realDonaldTrump on his historic victory. Together 🇮🇱🇺🇸, we'll strengthen the US-Israel alliance, bring back the hostages, and stand firm to defeat the axis of evil led by Iran.#BringThemHome#USIsraelAlliancepic.twitter.com/aEYfttfPt1— ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) November 6, 2024
I just congratulated @realDonaldTrump on his election as President of the United States. His leadership will again be key to keeping our Alliance strong. I look forward to working with him again to advance peace through strength through #NATO.— Mark Rutte (@SecGenNATO) November 6, 2024
Congratulations to @realDonaldTrump on his impressive election victory!— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 6, 2024
I recall our great meeting with President Trump back in September, when we discussed in detail the Ukraine-U.S. strategic partnership, the Victory Plan, and ways to put an end to Russian aggression against…
Congratulations, President @realDonaldTrump. Ready to work together as we did for four years. With your convictions and mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity.— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) November 6, 2024