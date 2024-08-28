US presidential elections: Kamala Harris, Tim Walz to give first joint interview

Washington DC [United States], August 28 : Ahead of the US presidential elections scheduled for November this year, Vice President Kamala Harris has agreed to a joint interview with Tim Walz, who is her running mate for the elections, The Hill reported.

Harris and Minnesota Governor Walz will participate in their first joint interview with CNN on Thursday.

CNN's Dana Bash will conduct the interview, which is set to air at 9 pm EDT, according to The Hill.

Earlier, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump accepted the debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, outlining specific conditions and rules for the face-off.

Sharing a post on the social media platform Truth, Trump said, "I have reached an agreement with the Radical Left Democrats for a debate with Comrade Kamala Harris. It will be broadcast live on ABC FAKE NEWS, by far the nastiest and most unfair newscaster in the business, on Tuesday, September 10th, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania."

Notably, Harris was nominated as the Democratic nominee after President Joe Biden quit the presidential race amid mounting concerns over his age, particularly after his poor show in the debate with Donald Trump in June.

If elected president, the 59-year-old Harris would become the first woman in history to become the US president. The vice president is only the second woman ever nominated for the presidency by a major political party.

On the other hand, Trump, who is eyeing a comeback to the White House after a bitter exit in 2020, has named JD Vance as his running mate in the race. He is a venture capitalist and acclaimed author of the best-selling memoir 'Hillbilly Elegy.'

