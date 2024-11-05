US presidential polls: Biden, Trump make last-minute appeals to voters on eve of election day

Washington DC [US], November 5 : President Joe Biden made last-minute appeal to voters on eve of election day, urging them to cast their ballots in the United States Presidential elections.

Expressing confidence in Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, Biden said that she will defeat her Republican rival and former President Donald Trump.

Sharing a post on X, Biden wrote, "Tomorrow is Election Day. If you didn't vote early, make sure you know where your polling place is for tomorrow: http://IWillVote.com."

He added, "I know @KamalaHarris can beat Donald Trump, but you have to vote."

Meanwhile, Trump also made an appeal to the people to exercise their right to vote and asserted that he will make "America great again."

Sharing a post on X, Trump said, "We are just one day away from what will be the most important political event in the history of our Countrybut you have to get out and vote! Together, we will make America great again!!!

Notably, Kamala Harris in her election campaigns has focused on ending the ongoing war in Gaza, bringing home hostages, and ensuring Israel's security and the Palestinian people's right to dignity and self-determination.

During her Michigan rally a day earlier, Harris said, "I want to say that this year has been difficult, given the scale of death and destruction in Gaza and the civilian casualties and displacement in Lebanon. As President, I will do everything in my power to end the war in Gaza, to bring home the hostages and the suffering in Gaza, ensure Israel is secure and ensure the Palestinian people can realise their right to dignity, freedom, security and self-determination."

She added, "We continue to work on diplomatic resolutions across the Israel-Lebanon border to protect civilians and provide lasting stability."

Harris during her rally also emphasised the need for a new generation of leadership in America, vowing to fight for the people and make healthcare a right, not a privilege. "It is time for a new generation of leadership in America and I am ready to offer that leadership as the next President of the US," Harris said.

The Vice President also pledged to lower healthcare costs, cut taxes for workers and middle-class families, and make housing and childcare more affordable. Harris further stressed that "healthcare should be a right and not just a privilege."

On the other hand, Trump in his rallies has criticised Harris over her handling of the nation's economy. In his rally in North Carolina, Trump targeted Harris by saying that she "has no vision, no ideas, and no solutions," and that her only message is blaming him for various issues.

He also claimed that if elected, Harris would open the border, allowing an influx of migrants, gangs, and criminals into the country.

Addressing the rally, Trump had said, "Everything Kamala says is a lieshe has no vision, no ideas, and no solutions. All she can say is, 'Donald Trump did this, Donald Trump did that.'"

He added, "If she ever won, she would open the border on the first day. I don't know why, nobody knows why. If I win, the American People will be the rulers of this country again. Kamala has violated her oath, eradicated our sovereign border, and unleashed an army of gangs and criminal migrants from prisons and jails, insane asylums and mental institutions around the world."

Trump's speech also emphasised his commitment to restoring the prosperity and security of the United States. He promised to cut taxes for workers and small businesses and eliminate taxes on tips, overtime, and social security for seniors. He also vowed to end the "migrant invasion" and restore America's sovereignty.

Notably, the US presidential election takes place every four years on the first Tuesday in November. On election day, people in every state across the country go to their polling place and vote for their preferred candidate and their running mates.

In this election, Democrat and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Republican Ohio Senator JD Vance are the running mates of Harris and Trump respectively.

The United States is poised for presidential elections on November 5 (local time) and the race for the White House is down to the wire.

Over 160 million voters are expected to cast their ballots, with the results either delivering a return to power for Republican former President Donald Trump (78) or electing America's first woman in the White House, Vice President and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris (60).

According to polls, both candidates are deadlocked in the race, with an estimated 75 million voters having already voted. Neither candidate currently holds a polling lead in enough states to reach 270 electoral votes.

As of November 4, NBC News and Emerson College have projected a 49 per cent-49 per cent tie nationally. Ipsos has projected a three-point lead (49 per cent-46 per cent) to Harris and AtlasIntel has projected a two-point lead (50 per cent-48 per cent) to Trump.

