US pressure on Venezuela continues as Treasury Dept sanctions more of Maduro's family, associates

Washington DC [US], December 20 : The United States continues to escalate its pressure tactics against Nicolas Maduro's regime in Venezuela, as it now expands sanctions targeting several other members of the Venezuelan president's family and associates.

In a statement issued by the US Department of the Treasury on Friday, the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated relatives and associates of Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, further pressuring the Latin American country over corruption and narcotics-related activities.

The OFAC designated relatives and associates of Carlos Erik Malpica Flores, a nephew of the First Lady and Panamanian businessman Ramon Carretero Napolitano, who were already sanctioned by Washington, last week.

The sanctions include Malpica Flores's immediate familyhis mother, Eloisa Flores de Malpica; his father, Carlos Evelio Malpica Torrealba; his sister, Iriamni Malpica Flores; his wife, Damaris del Carmen Hurtado Perez; and his daughter, Erica Patricia Malpica Hurtado. The action builds on earlier sanctions against Ramon Carretero and now also includes his relatives, Roberto Carretero Napolitano and Vicente Luis Carretero Napolitano.

The sanctions were aimed at disrupting the financial networks supporting Maduro's "illegitimate" regime, according to the Treasury Department.

All property and interests of the designated individuals within US jurisdiction, or controlled by US persons, are now blocked, and the sanctions further prohibit US persons from engaging in transactions with the listed individuals and entities in which they own 50 per cent or more, unless authorised by OFAC. Violations may result in civil or criminal penalties, the release added.

Speaking on the matter, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said, "Today, Treasury sanctioned individuals who are propping up Nicolas Maduro's rogue narco-state. We will not allow Venezuela to continue flooding our nation with deadly drugs."

"Maduro and his criminal accomplices threaten our hemisphere's peace and stability. The Trump Administration will continue targeting the networks that prop up his illegitimate dictatorship," he added.

These measures are part of ongoing US efforts to hold the Maduro government accountable for corruption, narcotics trafficking, and actions undermining democratic governance in Venezuela.

Last week, the Treasury Department imposed sanctions on three nephews of Venezuela's First Lady, Cilia Flores and six shipping companies linked to the country's oil sector.

According to a statement, the OFAC sanctions target Efrain Antonio Campo Flores, Franqui Francisco Flores de Freitas and Carlos Erik Malpica Flores.

Malpica Flores was also a former official at Venezuela's state-owned oil company, PDVSA, and a former national treasurer.

He was also redesignated on the Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) List for his ties to the Maduro regime.

Also targeted was Panamanian businessman Carretero Napolitano, engaged in petroleum shipments and business dealings with the Maduro-Flores family, and six shipping companies, along with their vessels operating in Venezuela's oil sector.

The companies - Myra Marine Limited, Arctic Voyager Incorporated, Poweroy Investment Limited, Ready Great Limited, Sino Marine Services Limited, and Full Happy Limited - were cited for deceptive shipping practices and transporting Venezuelan oil to Asia.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump announced a "total and complete blockade" of all sanctioned oil tankers entering or leaving Venezuela, sharply escalating pressure on the government of Nicolas Maduro.

In a statement posted on Truth Social, Trump said Venezuela has been designated a "foreign terrorist organisation" and accused the Maduro government of using oil revenues to fund "drug terrorism, human trafficking, murder and kidnapping."

"Therefore, today, I am ordering A TOTAL AND COMPLETE BLOCKADE OF ALL SANCTIONED OIL TANKERS going into, and out of, Venezuela. The Illegal Aliens and Criminals that the Maduro Regime has sent into the United States during the weak and inept Biden Administration are being returned to Venezuela at a rapid pace," he stated.

