US Prez to convene G7 leaders for 'united diplomatic response' to Iran's attack against Israel

Washington, April 13 Extending support to Israel, US President Joe Biden has said that he will convene leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) countries on Sunday to coordinate a "united diplomatic response" to Iran's attack against Israel.

"I will convene my fellow G7 leaders to coordinate a united diplomatic response to Iran's brazen attack," Biden said in a statement following his call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday.

During the phone call, Biden also reaffirmed America's ironclad commitment to the security of Israel, Xinhua news agency reported.

Biden said he told Netanyahu that Israel has demonstrated a remarkable capacity to defend against and defeat even unprecedented attacks - sending a clear message to its foes that they cannot effectively threaten its security.

Condemning the attacks "in the strongest terms possible," Biden said that they were carried out through air by Iran and "its proxies operating out of Yemen, Syria and Iraq."

Biden said that the US forces in the region "helped Israel take down nearly all of the incoming drones and missiles.

Iran launched missile and drone attacks on Israel earlier, in retaliation to an Israeli missile attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus on April 1.

