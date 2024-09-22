US: Prime Minister Modi arrives at Nassau Coliseum, to address enthusisatic Indian diapsora

New York [US], September 22 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at the Nassau Coliseum, where he will address the enthusiastic Indian diaspora.

PM Modi's address at "Modi and US" program is a historic event which is unfolding at the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, New York, as 15,000 members of the Indian diaspora gather from 42 different states to welcome the Prime Minister.

While speaking to ANI, a member of the event organising committee, Jagdish Sewhani, said, "It is a historical event in Nassau Coliseum, Long Island, New York. It looks like we are celebrating Diwali here... 15,000 Indian diaspora have come here in New York from 42 different states."

"More than 500 artists are going to perform, and we all are awaiting PM Modi. It is the first time ever, that an Indian PM is coming to Long Island in 75 years. The mayor of Nassau County is so excited that he said that he is going to welcome the most popular leader, not only in India but in the world," he added.

Artists from different groups have been preparing since days to showcase traditional music for the big show once the PM's arrival. The artists will perform 'Yakshagana', a form of traditional folk dance popular in the coastal districts of Karnataka and parts of Kerala, at the venue.

Members of the Indian diaspora belonging to Tamil Nadu will play the traditional musical instrument 'Parai' at the event ahead of PM Modi's address to the diaspora.

A group was seen performing Mallakhamb earlier today - an acrobatic activity originated in Maharashtra, outside Nassau Coliseum in New York, Long Island.

Jaydev Anata of Mallakhamb Federation US, said, "We are promoting Mallakhamb in the USA as an acrobatic and gymnastic sport with an objective of getting it into the Olympics. We are using every opportunity to present this to the public..."

Earlier in a post on X, PM Modi shared pictures of his meeting with members of the Indian diaspora and wrote, "After programmes in Delaware, landed in New York. Eager to be among the diaspora at the community programme in the city and to take part in other programmes."

PM Modi will chair key bilateral meetings in New York and attend a CEO Roundtable in addition to addressing the Summit of the Future on September 23.

