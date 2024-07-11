US prioritises Aluminum sector under Uyghur Forced Labor Act while EU urged to take stronger action

New York [US], July 11 : US authorities on Tuesday, made a significant move by prioritising the Aluminium production sector under the Uyghur Forced Labour Prevention Act. This decision comes amidst mounting concerns over human rights violations in China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR). Meanwhile, the European Union (EU) has faced criticism for its perceived inaction on these issues, prompting Human Rights Watch (HRW) to call for more assertive measures, particularly in addressing forced labour within Xinjiang's Aluminium industry.

The US decision to focus on Aluminium production aligns closely with HRW's latest report titled "Asleep at the Wheel," released in February 2024. The report underscores the risks associated with sourcing Aluminium from Xinjiang's forced labour camps, highlighting the sector's crucial role in automotive parts production. HRW argues that this move by the US will compel car manufacturers to prioritize human rights considerations in their supply chains, marking a significant step in accountability.

In contrast, the EU has predominantly pursued economic security measures, such as imposing tariffs on imported Chinese electric vehicles. However, with the imminent adoption of the Forced Labour Regulation (FLR), the EU has an opportunity to adopt a more comprehensive and rights-based approach in its dealings with Chinese authorities.

Once enacted, the FLR will prohibit EU consumers from purchasing goods associated with forced labour camps worldwide. The European Commission plans to establish an online database that identifies specific geographic areas and sectors at risk of forced labour. This database is intended to serve as a critical resource for companies, regulators, workers' rights groups, and consumers alike.

HRW emphasises the importance of including Xinjiang's Aluminium sector in the FLR database, arguing that such inclusion would significantly impact China's state-imposed forced labour practices. Furthermore, HRW has urged the European Commission to expand its scope beyond Aluminium to encompass 17 other industries identified by the Coalition to End Forced Labour in the Uyghur Region and HRW's own investigations.

However, HRW also warns of potential retaliatory actions from China in response to the FLR adoption, a concern heightened among EU countries, such as Germany, that maintain strong economic ties with China.

