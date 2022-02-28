US: Protesters hold pro-Ukraine rally in front of White House, urge Putin to call off his invasion of Ukraine

A pro-Ukraine rally was held in front of the White House on Sunday (local time), urging Russian President Vladimir Putin to call off his invasion of Ukraine.

The protestors also called on US President Joe Biden to take stronger actions against the Russian leader.

Due to ongoing tension between Russia and Ukraine, the US travel state government issued a travel advisory for US citizens.

"Do not travel to Russia due to ongoing tension along the border with Ukraine, the potential for harassment against U.S. citizens, the embassy's limited ability to assist U.S. citizens in Russia, COVID-19 and related entry restrictions, terrorism, harassment by Russian government security officials, and the arbitrary enforcement of local law," US travel state government said in a statement.

The statement said that due to Russia's heightened military presence and ongoing military exercises along the border region with Ukraine, US citizens located in or considering travel to the districts of the Russian Federation "immediately bordering Ukraine should be aware that the situation along the border is unpredictable and there is heightened tension".

"Given the on-going volatility of the situation, US citizens are strongly advised against traveling by land from Russia to Ukraine through this region. In addition, there is the potential throughout Russia of harassment towards foreigners, including through regulations targeted specifically against foreigners," read the statement.

"The U.S. government's ability to provide routine or emergency services to U.S. citizens in Russia is already severely limited, particularly in areas far from the U.S. Embassy in Moscow due to Russian government limitations on U.S. staffing and the suspension of consular services at U.S. consulates, the statement added.

( With inputs from ANI )

