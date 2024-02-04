US: PTM organises massive sit-in demanding release of Manzoor Pashteen

Washington, DC [US], February 4 : The Pashtun Tahafuz Movement, a social movement for Pashtun human rights, organised a sit-in at the White House in Washington, DC, on February 3, demanding the release of activist Manzoor Pashteen.

PTM-United States' official account on X said: "Mazoor Pashteen has been subjected to relentless torture by Punjabi police in jail. The international community cannot ignore this. Urgently calling for solidarity to denounce these severe human rights violations and demand Pashteen's immediate release. Silence is complicity."

An X user and supporter of Pashteen, Faiz Baloch, wrote, "Detaining Manzoor Pashteen on baseless charges may confine his body but it cannot shackle the indomitable spirit of his mind."

"In solidarity with the Pashtun people in their struggle against Pakistani state oppression," the user wrote.

Manzoor Pashteen was reportedly abducted by Pakistan's intelligence agencies on his way to Turbat town in Balochistan on December 4 last year.

Pashteen, who founded PTM in 2014, advocates for the rights of Pashtuns, who are affected by Pakistan's so-called war against the Taliban and its local affiliate, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The PTM has also been raising its voice for the Baloch, who have been facing similar atrocities at the hands of the security agencies. Supporters of Pashteen opine that the human rights defender speaks of the rule of law, constitutionalism, equality, and justice. Yet he is being persecuted on bogus charges.

In the beginning of January this year, Mazoor was granted post-arrest bail by the Sessions Court in Islamabad. The federal capital police, after completing the judicial remand, had presented the PTM chief before the senior civil judge Shabbir Bhatti's court, where the court, after hearing the argument, approved the post-arrest bail of Pashteen.

But the Pashtun leader was once again re-arrested by the police merely days after getting a bail order, reportedly being taken to an undisclosed location.

