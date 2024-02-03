US: PTM to hold sit-in in front of White House to demand release of Manzoor Pashteen

Washington, DC [US], February 3 : The Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) is set to hold a sit-in in front of the White House on Saturday to demand justice for Manzoor Pashteen and other activists who have been subjected to unlawful arrest and torture by the security agencies in Pakistan.

Many Pashtun activists are expected to join the sit-in today to demand an intervention by the United States to compel Pakistan to release the prominent Pashtun leader and other activists.

Earlier on December 4, the PTM chief was arrested for addressing a protest in Turbat. Police made charges against him and his associates for opening fire on them. The court had granted him bail. But, he was again arrested on January 5 and taken to an undisclosed location.

According to the PTM, Pashteen was transferred to Attock Jail in Punjab province following severe torture by security agencies.

In their post on X (formerly Twitter), PTM Khyber informed that "His health is critical, reportedly subjected to brutal physical and mental torture Concerns rise as he awaits medical attention."

Manzoor Pashteen, who hails from the South Waziristan area of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, founded the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (Pashtun Protection Movement) in 2014 to protect the Pashtuns from terrorists and the Pakistani military.

In a post on X, PTM United States said, "Today's youth find inspiration in Manzoor Pashteen, embodying hope against oppression. Carrying his message, they aim to spark a revolution for justice and equality, breaking free from tyranny to create a future where every child can thrive with dignity and freedom."

https://twitter.com/ptm_usa/status/1752171896009797952

Pashtuns make up about 15 to 18 percent of Pakistan's population, mostly in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province along with its porous border with Afghanistan.

