US pursues sanctioned oil tanker near Venezuela after vessel refuses to stop

Washington, DC [US], December 22 : The United States on Sunday (local time) began pursuing what it described as a "dark fleet" vessel in international waters near Venezuela after the ship refused to stop and continued sailing, CNN reported.

The vessel, identified as Bella 1, was sailing toward Venezuela to load oil when US Coast Guard personnel attempted to board it.

CNN reported that, instead of complying, the vessel continued sailing, prompting officials to launch an active pursuit.

According to US authorities, Bella 1 is under American sanctions for links to Iranian oil and is viewed as part of a "shadow fleet" used to transport crude from sanctioned countries. A judicial warrant had already been issued for the vessel's seizure.

"The United States Coast Guard is in active pursuit of a sanctioned dark fleet vessel that is part of Venezuela's illegal sanctions evasion," a second US official said. "It is flying a false flag and under a judicial seizure order."

The operation came just a day after the US Coast Guard intercepted another tanker in international waters off the Venezuelan coast. The interception marked the second such action in as many days.

Earlier, the Venezuelan government had labelled the move an "act of piracy" and a direct attempt by the United States to seize the country's energy resources and topple its leadership.

In a scathing official statement, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry denounced the "theft and hijacking" of a private vessel that was transporting Venezuelan oil through international waters.

Caracas went further, accusing US military personnel of the "forced disappearance" of the ship's crew, as per Russia Today.

The Venezuelan government argued that this latest interception is not an isolated incident. Instead, they described it as a "colonialist model" being orchestrated by Washington to strip Venezuela of its sovereignty and natural wealth.

The US perspective, however, is one of strict enforcement. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed the predawn operation on Saturday, framing the seizure as an enforcement action against Venezuelan oil exports.

This move follows a major escalation by President Donald Trump, who just days ago ordered a "total and complete" blockade of all "sanctioned" tankers entering or leaving Venezuela, according to Russia Today.

President Trump has been transparent about the economic motivations behind these manoeuvres, claiming that Venezuela "stole" US energy assets. He warned that unless these assets are returned, Caracas will face the power of "the largest armada ever assembled in the history of South America."

Inside Venezuela, President Nicolas Maduro has been vocal in his opposition, accusing Washington of trying to install a "puppet government" that would abandon the country's constitution and surrender its resources. Maduro has characterised the blockade and ship seizures as "corsair tactics" and a "diplomacy of barbarism."

The situation has also drawn concern from major global powers. Both Russia and China have issued warnings, stating that the increased US military presence and the seizure of vessels risk triggering wider regional instability. Both nations have urged restraint and a return to the principles of international law.

