Washington, DC [US], September 24 : The US has reiterated its commitment to Taiwan's defence, pledging to continue supplying the island with essential military equipment and services to bolster its self-defence capabilities.

This assurance was reaffirmed at the annual US-Taiwan Defence Industry Conference, which commenced in Philadelphia on Sunday, showcasing the depth of defence cooperation between the two democracies, VOA News reported.

The conference, organised by the US-Taiwan Business Council (USTBC), comes at a critical time as Taiwan faces increasing threats from China, which views the self-governing island as a breakaway province.

The US State Department, citing the Taiwan Relations Act, emphasised that ensuring Taiwan's defence is crucial for maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

Despite China's repeated objections, the United States has maintained that its arms sales to Taiwan are guided by the Taiwan Relations Act and other US laws, not by Beijing's pressure.

"We will continue to work with industry to support Taiwan's self-defence in line with our long-standing policies," a US State Department spokesperson said, underscoring that Washington's "One China" policy has not changed but is based on peaceful resolution.

Adding to the tensions, China recently announced sanctions against nine US firms in retaliation for Washington's defence support to Taiwan, including a USD 228 million package of spare parts for Taiwan's air force.

China has stressed that US military sales undermine China's sovereignty, issuing a warning of "strong measures" to defend its territorial integrity, according to VOA News report.

However, Taiwan has continued to resist China's aggressive posture. Its democratic government, supported by defence ties with the US, has been preparing to deter a Chinese invasion, a scenario that USTBC President Rupert Hammond-Chambers highlighted at the conference, according to VOA News report.

"This is the most important annual gathering on US-Taiwan defence relations," Hammond-Chambers said, underscoring the significance of continued US support.

The recent phishing cyberattack targeting the USTBC underscores the lengths to which malicious actors, possibly aligned with China, are willing to go to disrupt ties between the US and China.

While China has never ruled Taiwan, it continues to place military and economic pressure, sending warplanes near Taiwan's airspace in an attempt to intimidate the island into submission.

Despite these provocations, Taiwan's resolve remains firm, backed by US support that ensures Sri Lanka can continue defending its autonomy against an increasingly hostile neighbour.

