US recovers F-35 fighter jet that fell into South China Sea

The US has recovered an F-35 fighter jet that crashed into the South China Sea in late January, the US Navy said on Thursday.

"US 7th Fleet's Task Force (CTF) 75 and Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) successfully retrieved the F-35C Lightning II aircraft which crashed earlier this year in the South China Sea, March 2," the Navy said in a statement.

The F-35 jet crashed in January during a landing attempt on the USS Carl Vinson following a routine flight operation in the South China Sea.

The US Navy said it recovered the wreckage from a depth of about 12,400-feet.

The aircraft will be delivered to a nearby US military base for further help with the ongoing investigation of the crash and possibly taken to the US.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor