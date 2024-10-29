US repatriated 1100 Indian nationals in 2024: US official

Washington [US], October 29 : The United States repatriated over 1,100 Indian nationals in fiscal year 2024, which concluded at the end of September, marking a notable rise in deportations of Indian nationals over recent years, according to US Assistant Secretary for Border and Immigration Policy Royce Bernstein Murray.

"In fiscal year 2024 which just concluded at the end of September, the United States repatriated over 1100 Indian nationals. That has been part of a steady increase of removals from the United States of Indian nationals over the past few years, which corresponds with a general increase in encounters that we have seen of Indian nationals in the last few years as well," Murray said during a media briefing on Tuesday.

Murray highlighted the significant role of the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), specifically its agency, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), in coordinating deportations.

"The US Department of Homeland Security, or DHS, through our component agency US, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, also known as ICE, conducted another large frame charter removal flight of Indian nationals who did not establish a legal basis to remain in the United States," she stated.

According to Murray, the ongoing charter flights exemplify continued cooperation between the United States and the Government of India, aimed at curbing irregular migration and tackling human smuggling operations. She noted that "the government of India is a very important partner to the US government as it tackles various homeland security issues."

Murray also underscored the legal repercussions for individuals attempting to enter the United States unlawfully. "It's important to reiterate that crossing into the United States irregularly between ports of entry is a violation of US immigration law. Consequences for irregular crossings at our borders include deportation, a minimum five-year bar on re-entry to the United States, [and] possible criminal prosecution for those who are recidivists [and] make multiple attempts to enter," she explained.

Addressing a question on the origins of deported individuals, Murray commented, "We do not have a precise breakdown of the locations from which Indian nationals are originating. This flight was just deplaned in Punjab, which was designed to ensure that people, in general, may be closer to their place of origin, but that is meant to convey that individuals may or may not be from Punjab and surrounding states, but we do not have a precise breakdown of the locations from which Indian nationals who were returned have originated."

