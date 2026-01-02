US reports over 2,000 measles cases in 2025, highest since 1992

Los Angeles, Jan 2 The United States reported more than 2,000 measles cases in 2025, the highest annual total since 1992, according to the latest data released by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

As of December 30, a total of 2,065 confirmed measles cases had been reported nationwide, with about 11 per cent of patients requiring hospitalisation. The cases were reported across 44 US jurisdictions, along with a small number of cases among international visitors to the United States, the CDC said.

The figure marks the highest yearly tally since 1992, when 2,126 measles cases were confirmed nationwide.

According to the CDC, 49 outbreaks were reported in 2025, and outbreak-associated cases accounted for 88 per cent of all confirmed infections.

Patients aged 5 to 19 made up the largest share of the cases, representing about 42 per cent of the total.

Three confirmed deaths from measles were reported in the United States in 2025, Xinhua news agency reported.

Measles was declared eliminated in the United States in 2000, meaning "there is no measles spreading within the country and new cases are only found when someone contracts measles abroad and returns to the country," according to the CDC.

With surges in measles cases and outbreaks last year, public health experts have warned that the United States could soon lose its elimination status, as Canada did in November 2025.

Measles is a highly contagious disease caused by a virus. It spreads easily when an infected person breathes, coughs or sneezes. It can cause severe disease, complications, and even death.

Measles can affect anyone but is most common in children.

Measles infects the respiratory tract and then spreads throughout the body. Symptoms include a high fever, cough, runny nose and a rash all over the body.

Being vaccinated is the best way to prevent getting sick with measles or spreading it to other people. The vaccine is safe and helps your body fight off the virus.

Before the introduction of measles vaccine in 1963 and widespread vaccination, major epidemics occurred approximately every two to three years and caused an estimated 2.6 million deaths each year.

An estimated 107 500 people died from measles in 2023 – mostly children under the age of five years, despite the availability of a safe and cost-effective vaccine.

Symptoms of measles usually begin 10–14 days after exposure to the virus. A prominent rash is the most visible symptom.

Early symptoms usually last 4–7 days. They include: Running nose, cough, red and watery eyes, and small white spots inside the cheeks.

The rash begins about 7–18 days after exposure, usually on the face and upper neck. It spreads over about 3 days, eventually to the hands and feet. It usually lasts 5–6 days before fading.

