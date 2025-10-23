US reports record measles cases since 1992

Los Angeles, Oct 23 The United States has registered 1,618 measles cases with three deaths so far this year, the highest number since 1992, according to official data released.

Among them, 1,595 cases were reported by 42 domestic jurisdictions and 23 cases were among international visitors to the United States, said the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The total represents the most US infections since 1992, when the CDC recorded 2,126 measles cases.

Of the confirmed cases this year, 198 cases, or 12 per cent of the total, have required hospitalisation, including 95 children under the age of five. Three people have died from measles, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the CDC, 92 per cent of measles cases in the United States occurred among people who were unvaccinated or whose vaccination status was unknown.

Public health experts said the figures reflect a sharp resurgence of measles in the United States and underscore the importance of vaccination coverage.

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease transmitted by respiratory droplets and direct contact.

Common complications include fever, dry cough, runny nose, sore throat and inflamed eyes. The disease can be prevented by immunisation.

Measles infects the respiratory tract and then spreads throughout the body. Symptoms include a high fever, cough, runny nose and a rash all over the body.

Being vaccinated is the best way to prevent getting sick with measles or spreading it to other people. The vaccine is safe and helps your body fight off the virus.

Before the introduction of the measles vaccine in 1963 and widespread vaccination, major epidemics occurred approximately every two to three years and caused an estimated 2.6 million deaths each year.

An estimated 107,500 people died from measles in 2023 -- mostly children under the age of five years -- despite the availability of a safe and cost-effective vaccine.

Symptoms of measles usually begin 10–14 days after exposure to the virus. A prominent rash is the most visible symptom.

The rash begins about 7–18 days after exposure, usually on the face and upper neck. It spreads over about 3 days, eventually to the hands and feet. It usually lasts 5–6 days before fading.

